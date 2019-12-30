Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 18,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

About Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit