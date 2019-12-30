Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 520.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 148,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

