State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect State Street to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NYSE STT opened at $80.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.66.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Dividend History for State Street (NYSE:STT)

