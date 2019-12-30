Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

ETR SZU opened at €16.49 ($19.17) on Thursday. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a 12 month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.04 and a 200-day moving average of €14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

