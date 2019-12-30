Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

TNK opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

