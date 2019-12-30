TenX Price Tops $0.0508 on Major Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Coinrail, Upbit and Bittrex. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $481,190.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.01321829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00122670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,909,307 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, COSS, Kyber Network, Kucoin, BitBay, Bithumb, Bittrex, OKEx, Bit-Z, BigONE, Coinrail, Cobinhood, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, LATOKEN, Upbit, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Neraex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

