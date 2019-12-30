TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

