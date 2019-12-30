Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.7%

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$40.02 and last traded at C$40.02, 1,863 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSU. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 million and a P/E ratio of 108.46.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

