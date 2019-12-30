Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trustmark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $34.48 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,349,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,016,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,034,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,445,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Trustmark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

