ValuEngine Lowers Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

MLHR opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.68. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 850,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 124.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

