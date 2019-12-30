VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

VLPNY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.07.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

