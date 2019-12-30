Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.