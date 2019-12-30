Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Sells C$47,250.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,960.
Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.04. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.51.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
