Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Sells C$47,250.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,960.

Nadine Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.04. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.51.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

