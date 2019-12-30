XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $19.21 on Friday. XBiotech has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.46.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

