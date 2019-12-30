Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Zagg has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Zagg had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Zagg will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zagg by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 37,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zagg by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zagg in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zagg by 387.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 87,984 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zagg by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

