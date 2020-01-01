$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 331,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit