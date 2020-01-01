$1.36 Million in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to announce $1.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $6.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.79 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 835,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,696. The company has a market capitalization of $330.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

