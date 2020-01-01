$119.47 Million in Sales Expected for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to post sales of $119.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.80 million. Switch reported sales of $103.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $455.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $456.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $510.93 million, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $525.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 688,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.67, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.54. Switch has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,570,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,756. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Switch by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 19.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 488.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Switch by 36.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.