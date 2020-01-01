$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

OMI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 1,295,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $317.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 456,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

