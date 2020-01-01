$257.56 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post sales of $257.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.42 million and the highest is $257.70 million. K12 posted sales of $254.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for K12.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

LRN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 220,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,709. The firm has a market cap of $833.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. K12 has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 262.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in K12 during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in K12 during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in K12 by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 507.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.