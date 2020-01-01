$278.86 Million in Sales Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report sales of $278.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.94 million and the lowest is $278.77 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $282.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 target price on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

EIGI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 689,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.08 million, a PE ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

In other news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $26,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,613,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

