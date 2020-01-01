$3.53 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $3.64. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $14.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.95. The company had a trading volume of 282,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,219. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.58 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

