$581.17 Million in Sales Expected for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will post sales of $581.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.78 million. Hospitality Properties Trust reported sales of $550.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,702,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,556,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after buying an additional 129,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after buying an additional 68,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,095,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after buying an additional 293,899 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. 941,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.89. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

