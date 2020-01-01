$677.75 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to post sales of $677.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.68 million and the lowest is $662.00 million. NOW posted sales of $764.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.07 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 641,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.43. NOW has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NOW by 6.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,516,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the second quarter valued at $6,975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NOW by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NOW by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,370,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,074,000 after acquiring an additional 248,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in NOW during the third quarter valued at $2,135,000.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

