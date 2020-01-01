$697.27 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to post sales of $697.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.70 million and the highest is $707.80 million. Catalent reported sales of $623.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,578. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 115.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Catalent by 5.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Catalent by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 683,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,924. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.