Absolute Price Reaches $0.0019 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $24,708.00 and approximately $2,132.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Absolute has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059997 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00573086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00234579 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00086148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

