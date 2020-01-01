Acoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,948.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Acoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Acoin has a market capitalization of $18,948.00 and $1.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.