aelf Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Binance, OKEx and DDEX. aelf has a total market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, GOPAX, Allbit, Kyber Network, OKEx, CoinTiger, Bibox, Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, BCEX, AirSwap, Koinex, Huobi, ABCC, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

