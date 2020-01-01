Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0149 on Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $683,499.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Coinrail and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Coinrail, IDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.