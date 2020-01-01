American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.