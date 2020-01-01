Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Post ($0.01) EPS

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.09 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DURECT an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRRX shares. ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 3,058,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $730.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 76.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

