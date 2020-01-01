Analysts Anticipate GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.21 EPS

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAL shares. Citigroup upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,727. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.