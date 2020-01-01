Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at about $24,374,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 70.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,769. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

