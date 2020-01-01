Analysts Anticipate TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 147.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and a PE ratio of -11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

