Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.81 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $77.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.99 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $64.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $292.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.30 million to $297.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $321.91 million, with estimates ranging from $303.99 million to $351.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ladder Capital by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,639. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

