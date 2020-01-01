Analysts Set $33.33 Price Target for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $33.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oyster Point Pharma an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OYST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,461. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $27.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($7.59). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $2,638,100.00. Also, Director Clare Ozawa purchased 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,750.00. Insiders have purchased 787,800 shares of company stock worth $12,438,256 over the last three months.

Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

