Analysts Set Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $46.60

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,042. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

