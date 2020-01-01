ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $78,794.00 and $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00190190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.01356591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122600 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

