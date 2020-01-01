Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.36. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBSI. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,480. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

