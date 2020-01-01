Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb and Binance. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $58.58 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004318 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001247 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008865 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Crex24, Bithumb, YoBit, Exrates, OKEx, HitBTC, Indodax, CoinBene, BigONE, Coinnest, Huobi, BtcTrade.im and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

