Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060634 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00575329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00235052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

