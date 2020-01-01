Blocknet Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $4,130.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00008210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,436,234 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

