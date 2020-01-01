Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $3,118,455.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 882,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,091. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.04.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

