Brokerages Anticipate SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to announce $282.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.56 million to $287.89 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported sales of $294.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%.

SSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

SSW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 369,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,848. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 642,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 272,216 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 962,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 198,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 133,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

