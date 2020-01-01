Brokerages Expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Brokerages expect that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post $9.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.16 million and the lowest is $4.02 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $19.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $43.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $48.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $84.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.56.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $249,271 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

BLUE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $87.75. 782,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,448. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

