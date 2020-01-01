Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to report $23.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $16.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $78.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $79.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $109.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $111.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 137,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,141,788.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,465,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.