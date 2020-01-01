Brokerages Set Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Target Price at $13.13

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 101,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

