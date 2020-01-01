Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings per share of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $1.59. Charter Communications posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.52.

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.08. The stock had a trading volume of 757,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $279.11 and a 12 month high of $487.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,061,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.