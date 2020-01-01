CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. 1,269,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.43.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 36.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

