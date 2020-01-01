Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLDR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,860. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $55,829.76. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $2,448,487. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,485,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

